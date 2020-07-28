4 dead, 1 in critical condition after generator accident in Edinburg

Four people died of carbon monoxide poisoning on Monday after a generator was left running inside their home, said Edinburg police Chief Cesar Torres.

At about 6:23 p.m. Monday, the Edinburg Police Department responded to a call on the 2000 block of Woodstone Drive.

Someone called the police after becoming concerned about a family that lived on the block.

"Neighbors reported not seeing the family, so they were concerned and contacted the Edinburg Police Department," Torres said.

Officers found five people in the home.

"They also observed a running generator inside the home," Torres said.

Four members of the family — a 33-year-old adult, a 34-year-old adult, an 11-year-old child and a 17-year-old child — apparently died of carbon monoxide poisoning caused by the generator.

Officers also found a 12-year-old girl who was still breathing. She was rushed to a local hospital.

During their follow-up investigation, officers found another family with a generator running inside their home.

They came across another dangerous situation Tuesday, when officers found a generator near a home. A window was open, and carbon monoxide was being sucked inside the home.

First aid was provided to the family.

Torres said Edinburg wanted to remind all Rio Grande Valley residents to use care when operating generators and never place a generator inside a home.

"They release carbon monoxide, which is lethal and dangerous," Torres said, adding that symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning may include fatigue, nausea, vomiting and headaches.