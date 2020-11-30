x

4 people in Willacy County test positive for COVID-19

4 hours 44 minutes 48 seconds ago Monday, November 30 2020 Nov 30, 2020 November 30, 2020 4:19 PM November 30, 2020 in News - Local

Willacy County on Monday reported that four people had tested positive for COVID-19.

Since the pandemic started, 1,331 people in Willacy County have tested positive for the virus. 

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days