A look at Valley air travel amid cold weather

The bad weather is causing headaches for travelers across the state.

Rio Grande Valley airport officials said the weather conditions at major airport hubs, including Dallas and Houston, are the reason why Valley airports are seeing those delays and cancellations.

Anyone planning to travel should sure to keep an eye on the airport they are flying into and their airline.

Harlingen Valley International Airport Commercial Director Nicolas Mirman said it will give you an idea of what to expect.

All the major airport hubs in Texas are dealing with winter conditions.

Mirman says planes up north have to go through de-icing before they can take off. This can cause delays when pilots travel to and from different airports.

"Before you leave to the airport, look at the airline flight status and the airport flight status too. We have one in our website and the other airports, I'm sure they have the same thing just to make sure that the flight is on time or if it is delay. If it is delayed, it's still a good idea to come to the airport because there could be a swap of planes," Mirman said.

Officials also want to remind travelers to get to their airport early for a flight.

The TSA recommends getting there two and a half hours early for domestic flights and three hours for international.

Make sure to also add extra time if you have to commute to the airport. Bad weather also means running into issues on the road.

Make sure to check with the airline to cancel or reschedule flights. Some airlines are allowing customers to change their flights without any extra charge.