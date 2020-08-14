Amber alert discontinued for infant and four missing children in Zavala County

Update (8/14 - 8 p.m.): The Amber alert for five missing children in Zavala County has been discontinued.

Original story:

Authorities in Zavala County issued an Amber alert for five children.

They’re searching for the following missing children:

Justine Kaylee Lopez, 10-years-old, 4 feet 5 inches tall, 80 lbs, with black hair and black eyes.

Jolyne Kaylynn Lopez, 9-years-old, 4 feet 3 inches tall, 60 lbs, black hair and black eyes.

Ruben Lopez Jr, 7-years-old.

Jordan Lopez, 4-years-old, 3 feet 3 inches tall, 40 lbs, black hair and black eyes.

Jayden Lee Lopez, 11-months-old boy.

The missing children were last seen at 11:25 am on August 10 in Crystal City, TX.

Police are looking for Ruben Lopez, 29-years-old, 5 feet 6 inches, 150 lbs, black eyes and brown hair and for Roxanne Fuentes, 31-years-old, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 120 lbs, black eyes and brown hair in connection with this abduction.

The suspects are driving a gray 2008 Chevrolet trail blazer with Texas license plates MKV2702.

If anyone has information regarding this abduction, call the Zavala County Sheriff’s Office at 830-374-3615.