Aquí entre nos: Un vistazo a los primeros avances de 'The Boogeyman'
Se da a luz el primer avance de la pelicula "The Boogeyman", basada en la historia de Stephen King.
La película llegará a los cines el 2 de junio.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
