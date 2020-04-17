Autopsies rule Edinburg investigation as murder-suicide

EDINBURG – The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office released the identities of the two people found dead at a residence near Edinburg. The case is also now classified as a murder-suicide investigation.

On Thursday, sheriff’s deputies made the discovery around 2:39 p.m. at a home on the 5400 block of Mountain View Drive. A concerned family member made a welfare call and provided officials a way to enter the property.

Officials identified the bodies as 73-year-old Lindolfo Meza Sanchez and 41-year-old Bertha Bermudez, adding each were found with gunshot wounds to the head. Autopsies were ordered.

Investigators found a handgun close to Sanchez’s body, according to a release. Authorities learned Sanchez and Bermudez had been in a relationship for about four years and lived together for 11 months.

According to the sheriff’s office, there is no record showing any history of domestic violence at the residence between the couple.

Medical examiners ruled Bermudez’s death a homicide and Sanchez’s a suicide.

Anyone who is a victim of domestic violence in Hidalgo County can call its crime victim’s hotline at 956-292-7613.