Bars in Cameron County can reopen at 50% capacity, judge orders

KRGV File Photo

Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino on Monday signed an emergency order indicating that all business establishments in the county can operate at no more than 75% capacity and all bars and similar establishments can operate up to 50% capacity.

Read the entire order here.

The county's 13th emergency order comes after the Texas Department of State Health Services reported on Feb. 20 that the county is no longer an area of high COVID-19 hospitalizations.

READ ALSO: Cameron County judge extends emergency management order until March 5

Trevino previously extended the county’s 12th emergency order on February 5, which ordered that all restaurants would remain at 50% capacity and all bars and similar establishments would remain closed until officials reported seven consecutive days in which the number of COVID-19 hospitalized patients is 15 percent or less.

The 13th emergency order went into effect at 12:01 p.m. on Monday and will continue until March 31, unless its modified by Trevino.