Brownsville ISD approves paid COVID leave for fully vaccinated employees

The Brownsville Independent School District board has voted to approve paid COVID leave for fully vaccinated employees.

Employees affected by COVID-19 will be able to take an additional five-day leave without using their sick days. The decision comes after the district saw an increase in positive cases when classes resumed after the winter break.

In order to qualify, employees must be fully vaccinated and must have tested positive for COVID-19.

“It’s about recognizing the employees who have done everything that has been asked of them to do, and that is to take the three vaccines, and they still got COVID,” said Brownsville ISD superintendent Dr. Rene Gutierrez. “I believe that those employees should be given an opportunity to have that COVID leave.”

If employees aren't able to get vaccinated due to a medical condition, those cases will be discussed individually.