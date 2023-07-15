Brownsville police officer arrested on assault charges, placed on administrative leave
An officer with the Brownsville Police Department is on administrative leave without pay as he faces charges of assault, stalking and burglary, according to a department spokesman.
Reynaldo Rios Jr. was arrested Friday after a woman reported multiple instances of Rios assaulting her, according to police spokesman Martin Sandoval.
The investigation into Rios began on Monday when the victim reported Rios entered her house without permission and threatened her to not call police because “he was going to lose his job,” Sandoval said.
The following day, the victim went to the Brownsville Police Station to report two other incidents involving Rios, Sandoval said.
According to Sandoval, the victim told police that during an argument with Rios on May 26, he took out a gun and pointed it at her and threatened her.
On June 26, the woman said Rios slapped her while she was out with him, causing her to run to a Whataburger on U.S. Highway 77 to ask for help.
Sandoval said the woman had left with Rios by the time first responders arrived, but a report was filed.
Rios was placed on administrative leave without pay on Tuesday. He was arraigned on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, continuous assault family violence, stalking and burglary of habitation with intent to commit a felony.
Rios’ bond was set at $160,000.
“No one is above the law,” Sandoval said. “You commit a crime, you get arrested regardless of who you are or what you do.”
