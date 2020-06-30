x

Call to police leads to illegal gambling bust at Weslaco home

A call to police led to an alleged illegal gambling bust at a Weslaco home over the weekend.

According to a news release from Weslaco police, officials received a call at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday regarding a possible illegal gambling at a residence near the 1500 block of Santa Maria Street.

Responding officers discovered about 15 to 20 people were inside gambling.

A search warrant was then issued. Thirty gambling machines and money was seized from the property. No charges in the case have yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

