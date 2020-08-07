Cameron County officials: Hurricane Hanna's aftermath may lead to new coronavirus cases

Although they've cleared testing and death reporting backlogs, officials expect cases to continue at a high rate in Cameron County.

County Health Administrator Esmeralda Guajardo explained Friday that in addition to the continuation of military testing sites, Hurricane Hanna's aftermath may lead to new cases.

"They go stay with someone else. And when you stay with someone else, the risk for exposure increases. So, we're going to look out for those two factors and it might be the reason we have an uptick in our cases in the next few days," said Guajardo.

Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. also addressed re-authorizing the emergency order - warning businesses countywide that compliance checks are being stepped up.

But the county is working with certain businesses to ensure tax-free weekend is done safely.

Watch the video for the full story.

WATCH: On Friday Cameron County judge provided an update on coronavirus.