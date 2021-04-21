CBP seizes over $4M in meth hidden in shipment of pickles

Photo Credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations intercepted a load of methamphetamine at the Pharr international Bridge last week they said was being smuggled in a commercial shipment of fresh produce.

The shipment of $4,343,000 in alleged methamphetamine was found Saturday, April 17 after CBP officers assigned to the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge cargo facility referred a tractor trailer hauling a commercial shipment of fresh cucumber pickles for a more thorough examination, according to a news release from CBP.

“After conducting a non-intrusive imaging system inspection, officers discovered 114 packages of alleged methamphetamine weighing 217 pounds concealed within the trailer, “the news release stated.

The narcotics and the trailer were seized by CBP OFO and the case remains under investigation by Homeland Security Investigations.