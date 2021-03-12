City of Brownsville assisting nonprofits during migrant surge

Immigration nonprofits say migrants are still arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border, even though the migrant camp in Matamoros has been closed.

Humanitarian organizations say hundreds keep trying to cross into Brownsville.

For that reason, the city of Brownsville has allowed these organizations to rent out former store fronts across from the bus station in order to provide emotional and legal support.

This week, Brownsville city commissioners voted in favor of allowing six migrant organizations to rent out former retail spaces for what the city calls a minimal amount of money, which has not been disclosed.

"It would be nice for them to be able to get out of that area and go into a quieter space," said Andrea Rudnik with Team Brownsville.

Organizations in Matamoros say they've noticed an increase in migrants arriving, but there’s not enough space to give them shelter.