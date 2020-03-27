City of Brownsville confirms 2 coronavirus cases through drive-thru testing site
BROWNSVILLE – On Friday the City of Brownsville received confirmation through its COVID-19 Drive Thru Testing Site of two cases of coronavirus.
According to a release, a 38-year-old female from Brownsville and a 43-year-old male also from Brownsville have tested positive for coronavirus and they are not related to each other.
These 2 recent cases were both travel-related. The cases have been reported to Cameron County Health Department for their contact investigation.
