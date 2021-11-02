City of Harlingen offering COVID-19 booster shots at vaccine clinics

Photo credit: MGN Online/ DoD / Lisa Ferdinando / CC BY 2.0

The city of Harlingen will offer booster shots in two separate vaccine clinics this week.

The clinics will take place on Wednesday and Friday at the Lon C. Hill building located at 502 E. Tyler from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The following vaccines will be available at the clinic:

Pfizer Vaccine

• 1st & 2nd dose for 12 & older

Pfizer Booster (6-months after initial series)

• 65 and older

65 and older • 18 and older with underlying medical conditions

18 and older with underlying medical conditions • 18 and older who work or live in high-risk settings

Moderna Vaccine

• 1st & 2nd dose 18 and older

Moderna Booster (6-months after initial series)

• 65 and older

65 and older • 18 and older with underlying medical conditions

18 and older with underlying medical conditions • 18 and older who work or live in high-risk settings

Johnson & Johnson Vaccine

• 1st dose 18 and older

Johnson & Johnson Booster (2-months after the initial vaccine)

• 18 and older

No appointment is needed, but people will have to go inside the building to get the shots, according to a news release from the city of Harlingen.

People who are getting a second dose or booster are asked to bring their vaccine cards.

The city said it’s prepared to begin administering vaccines to children 5 and older pending approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.