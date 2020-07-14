City of McAllen announces public viewing guidelines for fallen McAllen officers

The city of McAllen on Tuesday announced there would be public viewing guidelines for two McAllen police officers who were killed in the line of duty.

According to a McAllen news release, a public viewing will be held from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday for Officer Ismael Chavez Jr. and McAllen Police Officer Edelmiro Garza, Jr.

Anyone who wishes to attend the public viewing at the McAllen Convention Center must wear a mask, according to the release.

Additionally, attendees will be screened before entering – including a temperature check, social distancing will be enforced and groups of up to four people in the same household will be allowed to sit to sit together, according to the release. “People not traveling together will have to physically distance from other groups. All rows are set to be six feet apart.”

Food will not be permitted inside the building, according to the release.