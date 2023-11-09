City of McAllen installing new water meters

The McAllen Public Utility is installing new water meters throughout the city.

The department said the meters will give a more accurate reading of water usage for residents, and they’ll also be connected to the internet.

The connection to the internet will allow customers to be able to monitor how much water they're using.

“If there's usage at all hours in the day, it will flag that you may have a leak,” McAllen Public Utility General Manager Mark Vega said. “They are just more accurate.”

McAllen homes will begin getting the new meters installed later this month.

All the meters should be installed by December 2025.

