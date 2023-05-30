Complaint: McAllen man confesses to participating in Jan. 6 riot

A McAllen man was arrested Tuesday after providing a statement to the FBI where he admitted to participating in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Court records indicate Ulises Wilkinson was arrested on multiple charges, including disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds.

According to a criminal complaint, Wilkinson was identified as one of the people involved in the riot. The FBI was provided with multiple social media images and videos where Wilkinson could be seen inside the U.S. Capitol after it was breached by rioters.

Wilkinson was interviewed by the FBI on August 2022, where he told agents he flew to Washington, D.C. the day before the riot and attended the “Stop the Steal” rally with friends he had met in D.C. He also identified himself in the photos that were provided by the FBI.

A search of Wilkinson’s cell phone revealed several photos and videos of Wilkinson on the Capitol grounds during the riot.

Wilkinson’s iPhone also contained a note where he stated he regretted being at the Capitol during the riot, calling it “one of the worst mistakes of my life.”

“You know how people say that criminals regret crimes committing crimes once they’re caught? Not the case with me,” the note stated. “I regret storming the Capitol and I haven’t been caught (yet). And I’ve regretted it since the moment I stepped foot inside.”

Court records show Wilkinson was in custody as of Tuesday afternoon.