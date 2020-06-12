CON MI GENTE: De Sanchez Spa and Salon reopens

Slowly all businesses affected by the coronavirus are starting to re-open their doors to the public.

David Sanchez and his wife opened De Sanchez Day Spa and Salon in McAllen 32-years ago.

The couple takes care of hair, nails, skin and more – but for seven weeks they had to stop and close due to the coronavirus

The couple explains even before the pandemic started, running a business was not easy.

Now, the De Sanchez Day Spa and Salon has reopened and customers are coming back – In fact, they have a seven-week backlog of customers.

