CON MI GENTE: De Sanchez Spa and Salon reopens
Slowly all businesses affected by the coronavirus are starting to re-open their doors to the public.
David Sanchez and his wife opened De Sanchez Day Spa and Salon in McAllen 32-years ago.
The couple takes care of hair, nails, skin and more – but for seven weeks they had to stop and close due to the coronavirus
The couple explains even before the pandemic started, running a business was not easy.
Now, the De Sanchez Day Spa and Salon has reopened and customers are coming back – In fact, they have a seven-week backlog of customers.
For more information watch the video above.
More News
News Video
-
CON MI GENTE: De Sanchez Spa and Salon reopens
-
Hidalgo County officials warn against illegal dumping amid hurricane season
-
DA speaks on issues surrounding policing in Hidalgo County
-
Donna police chief denies posting controversial comment online
-
Federal property next to state park in Mission gets cleared for border...