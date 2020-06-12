x

CON MI GENTE: De Sanchez Spa and Salon reopens

3 hours 7 minutes 38 seconds ago Friday, June 12 2020 Jun 12, 2020 June 12, 2020 8:47 AM June 12, 2020 in Community - Con Mi Gente
By: Rick Diaz

Slowly all businesses affected by the coronavirus are starting to re-open their doors to the public.

David Sanchez and his wife opened De Sanchez Day Spa and Salon in McAllen 32-years ago.

The couple takes care of hair, nails, skin and more – but for seven weeks they had to stop and close due to the coronavirus

The couple explains even before the pandemic started, running a business was not easy.

Now, the De Sanchez Day Spa and Salon has reopened and customers are coming back – In fact, they have a seven-week backlog of customers.

For more information watch the video above.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days