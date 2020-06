CON MI GENTE: Father and Son Graduate from UTRGV

The Schmatz family will celebrate Father's Day with two new diplomas this year.

Jeremy Schmatz, 24, of McAllen and his father, Jeff, graduated from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley in May.

Jeremy earned a bachelor's degree in criminal justice. Jeff went back to college for a master's degree in business administration.

They studied together — and Jeremy even helped his dad with algebra.

For the full story, watch the video above.