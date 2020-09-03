Concerned Harlingen residents speak out about flooding and lack of adequate drainage
Some Harlingen residents voiced their concerns about the city’s new drainage projects at a virtual meeting on Tuesday.
The city's new ordinance on drainage is set to improve storm designs for future subdivisions, but some residents said it doesn’t address current drainage problems.
Harlingen Assistant City Manager Carlos Sanchez said they will address the current flooding issue.
“We’re starting a 2 million dollar drainage improvement project — FEMA paying $1.2 million,” Sanchez said.
Watch the video for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
School and health officials are planning ahead when schools re-open amid pandemic
-
25-year-old man loses both parents in one day due to COVID-19
-
CON MI GENTE: Joe's History
-
Concerned Harlingen residents speak out about flooding and lack of adequate drainage
-
Food Bank RGV kicks off Hunger Action Month with food distribution