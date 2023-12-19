Consumer Reports: Thrifty gifting

With the cost of everything on the rise these days, renewed and refurbished items have become a great way to gift with thrift. Consumer Reports has advice on how to give a refurbished gift that almost anyone would love to receive.

Nothing beats the surprise of opening the perfect gift, but that gift doesn’t have to be brand-new. Refurbished electronics are often great choices. They keep slightly older models out of landfills and can save you a lot of money, too.

You can save 15 to 20 percent, plus an additional 10 percent for each year since the product was released vs. buying new.

So what exactly are you getting when you buy refurbished? A used product that’s been fixed up to be as good as new. Keep in mind that there’s a difference between a refurbished item and a "used" one you might find on Craigslist, eBay, or elsewhere online.

Consumer Reports has some tips on how to find the best refurbished items.

Look for a certified reseller like Sims Lifecycle Service, which will replace defective parts with new ones instead of used ones. Or consider buying refurbished directly from manufacturers such as Apple or Samsung.

Next, look for a warranty that lasts for at least 30 days in case you run into a problem. Items from eBay’s Certified Refurbished program are protected for two years. Apple, Bose, Walmart, and Samsung give you a full year. Best Buy’s warranties are good for 90 days. Some credit card companies will extend coverage on refurbished goods as long as they come with a warranty.

Make sure you have at least 30 days for returns because it may take time to notice problems with a product. Amazon and Walmart offer a refund or replacement for 90 days if your purchase isn’t working as expected. Apple limits you to just 14 days.

Because the clock is ticking, you should open the product as soon as you buy it to make sure it works and has all of the accessories before gifting it.

And remember: A credit card company may be able to bail you out if a vendor refuses to accept a return.