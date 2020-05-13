x

Contractor wanted in Primera turns himself in, out on bond

2 hours 40 minutes 17 seconds ago Wednesday, May 13 2020 May 13, 2020 May 13, 2020 5:23 PM May 13, 2020 in News - Local

A Rio Grande Valley contractor wanted in Primera turned himself in to police and is now out on bond.

Joseph Nicolas Green, 40, showed up to the Primera Police Department on Wednesday morning. He was charged with theft.

Green was released on a $30,000 bond.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS reported about Green in February when a Daris Shoffield hired him with Red Door Custom Carpentry to remodel her home.

After paying $30,000, Green left the home unfinished with electrical wires exposed throughout the home.

Report a Typo

Related Stories

More News

Radar
7 Days