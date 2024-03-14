Delivery driver accused of bringing marijuana into Edinburg juvenile detention center

An employee with a produce company is accused of bringing marijuana into the Edinburg juvenile detention center, according to a news release from the Texas Juvenile Justice Department.

Eduardo Salinas, 34, is a driver for the Edinburg-based Buster Lind Produce Co. According to the news release, the company vehicle Salinas was driving underwent an inspection at the Evins Regional Juvenile Center on March 4 when the marijuana was found.

The drug was found in a glass jar inside Salinas’ bag, the news release stated.

Salinas faces up to 10 years in jail and a $10,000 fine if convicted on the charge of prohibited substance in a correction facility.