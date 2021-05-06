DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to visit Donna migrant facility on Friday

Homeland Security Secretary nominee Alejandro Mayorkas testifies during his confirmation hearing in the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Joshua Roberts/Pool via AP)

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas will travel to the Rio Grande Valley on Friday to see the conditions at the Donna migrant facility.

Mayorkas will lead a congressional delegation and get an update on unaccompanied children at the border, according to a news release.

Earlier this week, DHS shared images from inside the facility.

The Biden administration on Monday began reuniting families that were separated at the Mexico border during the Trump administration.