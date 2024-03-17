DPS identifies victim in deadly Edinburg crash

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly crash in Edinburg that left one person dead.

DPS Sgt. Maria Hernandez said 34-year-old Sergio Alejandro Padilla-Luna died Saturday night after colliding with a second vehicle on FM 1925 and Tower Road.

RELATED STORY: DPS investigating fatal crash east of Edinburg

Hernandez said a Dodge Ram Pickup, occupied by a man, woman and three children, was traveling westbound on FM 1925 when they attempted to turn left on Tower Road.

A Chevrolet Trailblazer, occupied by Padilla-Luna, was traveling behind the Dodge when he failed to control his speed and collided with the truck.

Hernandez said the occupants in the Dodge were not transported to a hospital, and Padilla-Luna died at the scene from his injuries.

Hernandez said alcohol was a contributing factor and a toxicology report is pending. The crash remains under investigation.