DPS identifies victim in deadly Edinburg crash
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly crash in Edinburg that left one person dead.
DPS Sgt. Maria Hernandez said 34-year-old Sergio Alejandro Padilla-Luna died Saturday night after colliding with a second vehicle on FM 1925 and Tower Road.
Hernandez said a Dodge Ram Pickup, occupied by a man, woman and three children, was traveling westbound on FM 1925 when they attempted to turn left on Tower Road.
A Chevrolet Trailblazer, occupied by Padilla-Luna, was traveling behind the Dodge when he failed to control his speed and collided with the truck.
Hernandez said the occupants in the Dodge were not transported to a hospital, and Padilla-Luna died at the scene from his injuries.
Hernandez said alcohol was a contributing factor and a toxicology report is pending. The crash remains under investigation.
