DPS investigating two-vehicle crash that killed Mercedes woman
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a two-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of a Mercedes woman, according to a news release.
The crash occurred Monday night on FM 1425 north of Mile 8 North Road in Mercedes. A preliminary investigation showed Jennifer Renee Trevino, 35, of Mercedes was driving northbound on FM 1425 in a red Dodge Caravan when she approached a black Ford Fusion and failed to control her speed.
According to the release, Trevino struck the Ford, causing it to roll over as her Dodge Caravan veered into a canal.
Trevino died at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.
