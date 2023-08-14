DPS: One dead in two-vehicle crash north of Palmview

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred north of Palmview Sunday morning.

Preliminary investigation showed a gray 2012 Dodge Durango was traveling southbound on La Homa Road and a white 2014 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling behind the Durango, according to a news release.

The driver of the Malibu failed to control his speed and struck the Durango from behind. As a result, the Malibu veered off the road and struck a light pole, according to the release.

The female driver of the Durango was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the release.

The passenger in the Malibu was transported to a local hospital with major injuries. The driver, identified as 24-year-old Andres Dias-Diaz from Mission, died at the scene, according to the release.

Troopers with DPS continue to investigate the crash.