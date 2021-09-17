DPS releases photos of suspect vehicle in deadly Alamo crash

The Texas Department of Public Safety released photos Friday of a suspect vehicle moments before it fatally struck a man crossing the street in Alamo.

The photos show a dark-colored truck approaching 50-year-old Jose I. Rodriguez as he crossed State Highway 495 Wednesday night.

Rodriguez sustained major injuries in the hit and was pronounced dead at the scene.

DPS says the screenshot came from surveillance video obtained from a nearby business.

The suspect vehicle may have damage to its front bumper.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the suspect driver or vehicle are asked to call 956-565-7600.