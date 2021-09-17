DPS releases photos of suspect vehicle in deadly Alamo crash
The Texas Department of Public Safety released photos Friday of a suspect vehicle moments before it fatally struck a man crossing the street in Alamo.
The photos show a dark-colored truck approaching 50-year-old Jose I. Rodriguez as he crossed State Highway 495 Wednesday night.
RELATED: DPS searching for suspect vehicle involved in deadly auto-pedestrian crash
Rodriguez sustained major injuries in the hit and was pronounced dead at the scene.
DPS says the screenshot came from surveillance video obtained from a nearby business.
The suspect vehicle may have damage to its front bumper.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the suspect driver or vehicle are asked to call 956-565-7600.
