Edinburg breaks ground on all-inclusive park

Edinburg city leaders broke ground for the city's first all-inclusive park.

Beethoven Park will be located at 225 south Veteran's Blvd. and will feature the state’s first ever “We-Go-Swing,” a wheelchair accessible swing that city leaders say can be used by children of all ages and abilities.

The 20,000-square-foot, musically themed park is expected to be completed by this fall.