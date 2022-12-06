Edinburg man on Texas' 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list arrested

An Edinburg man on the state's list of 10 most wanted fugitives list is back in custody, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Eduardo Quinones Fuentes, 28, was arrested the day before Thanksgiving.

He was found at an apartment complex in Edinburg by the US Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offender's Fugitive Task Force and US Border Patrol.

Fuentes has been wanted by authorities since July 2021 for violating his parole.

He was previously convicted of assault in 2016, smuggling in 2017, and sexual assault in 2021.

Fuentes subsequently received 10 years of probation, the news release stated.