Elderly Weslaco brothers seek help finding new home

Two elderly brothers living in Weslaco are asking for the community’s help in finding a new place to call home.

Tall plants and grass cover the door to what was once a home for brothers Jose Hernandez and Army veteran Noe Hernandez, both in their 70’s and with ongoing health conditions.

Their sister, Emma De La Fuente, says her siblings are living in conditions unfit for anybody. With no air conditioning, a caved-in floor, and a fallen roof, the brothers say each heatwave and extreme rainfall makes their situation worse.

“The roof is gone, so every time it rains, it gets wet,” Noe said. “Ain’t no repair at all. There’s no floor whatsoever.”

The veteran, living with COPD, sleeps in the garage, but he’s unable to keep his insulin cold without electricity, something that worries his sister.

“Every place that I have tried to get a place to live— there’s a waiting list,” De La Fuente said. “But they need [the] help now.”

She checks on them often, but she says living off their Social Security benefits doesn’t get the brothers much.

“They don’t have much to live on,” she said. “They don’t have a car. They don’t have anything to eat unless I bring it to them.”

Now in desperate need, the family is reaching out to the community in hopes that someone will lend a helping hand.

“I’m sure there is someone out there that can help us,” Jose said.

Until help arrives, the brothers know they need to stay together.