Elsa man arrested following multiple restaurant burglaries

An Elsa man was arraigned on multiple charges of burglary in connection with thefts at two restaurants, according to a news release.

The news release said 46-year-old Ramiro Quintero was arrested in connection with four separate burglaries at two Elsa restaurants over the past week.

Quintero was arraigned on four counts of burglary of a building, four counts of criminal mischief and one count of burglary of a coin-operated machine, according to the news release.

He remains in custody at the Hidalgo County Jail on a bond of $230,000.