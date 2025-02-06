Elsa man arrested following multiple restaurant burglaries
An Elsa man was arraigned on multiple charges of burglary in connection with thefts at two restaurants, according to a news release.
The news release said 46-year-old Ramiro Quintero was arrested in connection with four separate burglaries at two Elsa restaurants over the past week.
Quintero was arraigned on four counts of burglary of a building, four counts of criminal mischief and one count of burglary of a coin-operated machine, according to the news release.
He remains in custody at the Hidalgo County Jail on a bond of $230,000.
