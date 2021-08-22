Family Impacted by Potential Border Wall for Second Time

WESLACO – With the possibility of a border wall, a Rio Grande Valley family is reflecting back to a similar situation.

Nearly 10 years ago, a border wall was built through their parents’ property.

“All we had left is two acres of land and we would have had one acre probably had they built the wall where they wanted to build it initially,” explains Aurora Anzaldua.

Her cousin is now facing a similar dilemma.

