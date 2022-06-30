Financial assistance available for BPUB customers who qualify

The Brownsville Public Utilities Board is helping customers struggling financially due to inflation.

BPUB has several low income programs available to help customers pay their water and electric bill.

Qualifying customer can receive up to $200 in financial assistance.

"We understand that there are unusual circumstances sometimes that doesn't allow us to always have a very steady income," Brownsville PUB Lead Communications and PR Coordinator Cleiri Quezada said. "And so we have those programs to aid our customers during those difficult times."

For more information, click here.