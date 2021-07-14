Flood Insurance Only Active after 30 Days of Purchase

FAYSVILLE – Insurance agents want the public to know flood insurance is not on the list of things included in their homeowner's policy.

Floods are the most common and expensive natural disasters in the U.S. Experts say just because the waters recede, it doesn’t mean the effects of floodwater are gone.

KRGV’s Taylor Winkel reached out to a Faysville homeowner who has questions when it comes to the protection of her home.

A local insurance agent Aziz Showery says if you own a home, you’ll need to purchase a separate flood insurance policy. Most importantly, ask your insurance agents what covered losses are under your policy.

Watch the video above for the full story.