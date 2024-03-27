Former Weslaco commissioner sentenced to time served following perjury conviction

A former Weslaco city commissioner previously convicted of lying under oath is avoiding federal prison.

David Fox pleaded guilty to the perjury charge on October 2019 after he admitted to lying during a previous grand jury proceeding about receiving at least $2,000 in bribes.

The bribes were in connection to the federal bribery investigation of the Weslaco wastewater treatment plant project that resulted in former Hidalgo County Commissioner A.C. Cuellar and Weslaco businessman Ricardo Quintanilla being sentenced to 20 years and 17 years in prison, respectively.

Court records show a federal judge sentenced Cox to time served on Wednesday, meaning he won’t have to spend time in prison.

According to court records, Fox had been out on bond since his initial court appearance in 2019.