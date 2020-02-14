Gold Star father shares word of advice to fallen Brownsville soldier’s family

WESLACO – The title “Gold Star” family is a modern reference that oftentimes comes with heartbreak and honor.

Funeral services for Spc. Miguel A. Villalon will be held this week in Brownsville. The 21-year-old U.S. Army soldier was killed by a roadside bomb in Afghanistan on Jan. 11.

A father of a Rio Grande Valley soldier who died more than eight years ago says it’s a pain that never goes away, but wants to offer advice to Villalon’s family and other Gold Star families.

