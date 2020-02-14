Gold Star father shares word of advice to fallen Brownsville soldier’s family
WESLACO – The title “Gold Star” family is a modern reference that oftentimes comes with heartbreak and honor.
Funeral services for Spc. Miguel A. Villalon will be held this week in Brownsville. The 21-year-old U.S. Army soldier was killed by a roadside bomb in Afghanistan on Jan. 11.
A father of a Rio Grande Valley soldier who died more than eight years ago says it’s a pain that never goes away, but wants to offer advice to Villalon’s family and other Gold Star families.
Watch the video above for the full story.
Related Stories
More News
News Video
-
UPDATE: Convicted former Valley priest John Feit dies in prison
-
Harlingen police investigating 2 cases possibly linking to each other
-
CBP processing floral gifts at Valley ports of entry ahead of Valentine's...
-
Former La Joya mayor out on bond after pleading not guilty to...
-
Woman worried about stray dogs in Donna neighborhood