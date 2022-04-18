x

Heart of the Valley: Breaking stigmas surrounding diabetes

April 18, 2022
By: Allysa Cole

Despite a large population of people living with diabetes across the Valley, there's still stigmas associated with the disease.

Channel 5 Reporter Allysa Cole shows us how two people are living with the disease: confident and stigma-free. 

Watch the video above for the full story. 

