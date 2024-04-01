Heart of the Valley: Brownsville program to help people with Type 2 Diabetes manage disease

A diabetes management program will soon be starting up in Brownsville.

Proyecto Juan Diego is getting ready to kick off their free Diabetes Management Program with the of improving people's health. The program is designed for people who have Type 2 Diabetes.

"Make changes that are going to better my life and at the end of the day, help me live a longer life, a healthier life as well," Brownsville resident Juanita Alvarez said.

Alvarez is taking part in the program. She was diagnosed with diabetes two years ago, and she hopes to make a lifestyle change

Those who sign up for the program will meet weekly for one year.

Participants will learn about the disease, take nutrition classes, learn about prevention and what could happen if they don't make the changes.

With a high rate of diabetes in the Rio Grande Valley, Proyecto Juan Diego wanted to step in to help.

"This is going to be your education and for you to continue with it. It's not just one year," Program Director Laura Lara said.

Lara will also be working with those taking part to routinely monitor their A1C, blood pressure, weight and blood sugar.

The program starts on April 11 at 10 a.m. Participants must be 18 years or older to sign-up, and classes will be held every Thursday for one year.

For more information, call 956-542-2488.

Watch the video above for the full story.