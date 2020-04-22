Hidalgo County confirms fourth coronavirus-related death, six new cases

EDINBURG – A fourth coronavirus-related death was announced in Hidalgo County.

Officials say the patient who died was a 59-year-old Mission woman with underlying medical conditions.

According to a news release from Hidalgo County, six other people tested positive, bringing the total number of positive cases in the county to 281.

The new cases include 2 people from Mission, 2 from Pharr, one from Edinburg and one from Alamo.

Officials also mentioned a total of 3,229 people have been tested for the virus; 281 have tested positive.

96 patients have been cleared and released from isolation, according to the news release.