Hidalgo County opens 'information line' for questions about flooding, emergency shelter
Hidalgo County announced on Tuesday that an "information line" is now accepting calls about flooding, emergency shelters and damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Hanna.
Hidalgo County residents may call the information line at (956) 292-7765.
The information line will take calls from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday, according to a news release from Hidalgo County.
People who live in rural parts of Hidalgo County may call their precinct offices after 5 p.m. or on weekends:
Precinct 1: (956) 968-8733
Precinct 2: (956) 787-1891
Precinct 3: (956) 585-4509
Precinct 4: (956) 383-3112
For a map of Hidalgo County precincts, visit http://gis.co.hidalgo.tx.us/basemap/.
People who live within city limits should contact the city.
A similar hotline is available in Cameron County, according to a Facebook post by the Cameron County Fire Marshal Service.
The Cameron County number is (956) 356-6607. It will be answered from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.
Hidalgo County also created a web form that allows residents and businesses to submit damage reports online.
The form is available at: https://www.hidalgocounty.us/HurricaneHanna
