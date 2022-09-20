Hidalgo County reports two coronavirus-related deaths, 1,013 cases of COVID-19

Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 1,013 cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

One male in his 60s or older from Mission and one male in his 70s or older from Donna died as a result of the virus. One of the deceased individual was not vaccinated, according to the report.

The report covers a three-day period from Sept. 16 through Sept. 19.

The people who reportedly tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 208 12-19 202 20s 108 30s 130 40s 122 50s 104 60s 75 70+ 64 Total: 1013

The county also reported 63 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 39 adults and 24 children.

Of the 63 people hospitalized with COVID-19, eight people are in intensive care units, including six adults and two children.

Across the school districts in Hidalgo County, 39 staff members and 114 students tested positive for the virus.

Since the pandemic began, 3,995 people have died due to the virus in the county and 232,675 people have tested positive.

There are currently 1,178 reported active cases of COVID-19 in the county.