Hidalgo County Sherriff's Office finds stolen Chevy, continues search for persons of interest in deadly home invasion investigation

On Monday, the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office located one of the vehicles in connection with a deadly home invasion investigation.

A stolen burned silver Chevy Cobalt was found in Donna near the Donna Lake area, with multiple bullet rounds scattered throughout the car.

Pharr police continue asking for the public's help in locating persons of interest and an additional vehicle.

Police say Derek Medina is considered armed and dangerous; investigators believe the group may be in a blue 2007 Chevy Tahoe with the license plate number KVD-8511.

The home invasion took place Friday on the 700 block of East Frieda Street, according to a Monday news release from the Pharr Police Department.

Pictured: Derek Medina (left), Sixto Gonzalez (middle) and Leslie Medina (right).

Police say two men forced their way into the Pharr home and demanded drugs. Jose Eduardo Morales, 25, was shot and died. Erik Daniel Garza, 28, was charged with Morales' murder on Saturday.

RELATED: Pharr man charged with murder following home invasion robbery

Police say Medina, Sixto Gonzalez and Leslie Denise Medina were seen leaving the scene in the silver Chevrolet Cobalt.

Anyone with information is asked to call 956-402-4700 or the Crime Stoppers line at 956-787-8477.