Hidalgo County warming shelters open for the public

Temporary shelters are now open across the Rio Grande Valley for anyone who needs a break from the cold.

Little to no people are choosing to spend the night at shelters in Hidalgo County.

A shelter in Mission is set up with about 10 cots, but more are on standby.

One thing local leaders hope is that people who need to get out of the cold take the weather seriously.

"If you do find yourself in trouble, please come to the shelter. You can come stay warm until this cold snap passes by," Mission Assistant City Manager David Flores said.

With temperatures dropping at night, the city of Mission turned the parks and recreation building into a warming center just in case.

"We are anticipating some power outages," Flores said.

The Mission shelter is one of more than two dozens that have opened up across the Valley.

Another shelter is the Dustin Michael Sekula Memorial Library in Edinburg. A common theme in both cities is there is not a lot of people stopping by.

"There are personal reasons, it could be lacked of transportation, it could be they just want to stay home with family, or they have family to go to," Edinburg Assistant Director of Cultural Arts Magdiel Castle said.

Castle says in previous years, only three people used the cots. The Edinburg warming shelter also has 10 cots set up and can house up to 45 people.

"It's always a pleasure for us to be able to provide services like these. We are all public servants and in times like these we are here for them," Castle said.

Both shelters are asking people to bring their own blankets, pillows, personal hygiene products, snacks and water. Pets are not allowed.

