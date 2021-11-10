Judge Grants Request for Trial for Family of Firefighter

EDINBURG – The trial will move forward for the family of a McAllen firefighter who died from cancer.

The city of McAllen filed a lawsuit in order to keep the widow of the firefighter from receiving benefits in 2016.

Cristela Torres and her family began receiving benefits after his death in 2012; they believe the cancer was an occupational disease.

The judge granted the family’s request for the trial Monday afternoon.

KRGV’s Valerie Gonzalez has the details.

Watch the video above for more information.