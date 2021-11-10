Judge Grants Request for Trial for Family of Firefighter
EDINBURG – The trial will move forward for the family of a McAllen firefighter who died from cancer.
The city of McAllen filed a lawsuit in order to keep the widow of the firefighter from receiving benefits in 2016.
Cristela Torres and her family began receiving benefits after his death in 2012; they believe the cancer was an occupational disease.
The judge granted the family’s request for the trial Monday afternoon.
KRGV’s Valerie Gonzalez has the details.
Watch the video above for more information.
More News
News Video
-
New street lights placed in Hidalgo County neighborhood
-
COVID-19 booster shots for adults could be approved by the holidays
-
Surge in sales from Mexican shoppers expected this holiday season
-
Brownsville ISD partnering with aerospace company for STEM program
-
McAllen woman speaks out after losing husband, mother to COVID-19