Jury selection for DPS trooper murder trial begins Thursday

The man accused of killing a Department of Public Safety trooper had his final pre-trial hearing on Wednesday.

Victor Godinez is accused of shooting DPS trooper Moises Sanchez during a traffic stop in April 2019. After several surgeries, Sanchez died of his injuries four months later.

Godinez will now be heading towards a jury trial for capital murder. Hidalgo County prosecutors have said they will seek the death penalty.

Jury selection for the trial beings on Thursday, and 800 people were called for the jury pool.

Attorneys and Judge Letty Lopez discussed how the selection process will occur.

No trial date has been set, as jury matters must be handled first.