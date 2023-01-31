x

La Entrevista: ¿Como funciona la oficina de CBP?

By: Nicolas Quintero

En la entrevista, el señor Francisco Rodríguez de la oficina de CBP y director de relaciones públicas del puente Hidalgo, informa sobre la función de la oficina de CBP y aconseja como cruzar la frontera con seguridad.

Vea el video para la entrevista completa.

