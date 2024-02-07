La Joya ISD holding first board meeting under new board of managers
La Joya ISD is holding their first school board meeting since the Texas Education Agency appointed a new board.
Last week, the TEA replaced the superintendent and the entire school board with a board of managers to oversee the district.
The removal of the previous board happened following an investigation in alleged corruption involving school board members.
READ MORE: TEA appoints board of managers and new superintendent at La Joya ISD
Among the items on Tuesday’s board agenda is a vote to temporarily suspend two board policies relating to employment practices and board meetings.
Another item is a request for a conservator, who would also be appointed by the TEA.
Other school districts in the Rio Grande Valley have been under a conservator before. If the vote passes, it would mean La Joya ISD would have an TEA-appointed board of managers and a conservator watching over them.
A full breakdown of the board meeting will happen during Channel 5 News at 10 p.m. We’ll keep you posted.
