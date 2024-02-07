La Joya ISD holding first board meeting under new board of managers

La Joya ISD is holding their first school board meeting since the Texas Education Agency appointed a new board.

Last week, the TEA replaced the superintendent and the entire school board with a board of managers to oversee the district.

The removal of the previous board happened following an investigation in alleged corruption involving school board members.

Among the items on Tuesday’s board agenda is a vote to temporarily suspend two board policies relating to employment practices and board meetings.

Another item is a request for a conservator, who would also be appointed by the TEA.

Other school districts in the Rio Grande Valley have been under a conservator before. If the vote passes, it would mean La Joya ISD would have an TEA-appointed board of managers and a conservator watching over them.

