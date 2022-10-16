La Joya Police: Second arrest made in connection to deadly migrant crash in La Joya

A second arrest has been made in connection to a deadly migrant crash that left three people dead in La Joya back in June, according to a post from the La Joya Police Department.

Ivan Rios, is charged with three counts of murder and three count of human smuggling, according to police. Rios was arrested Friday.

La Joya police say Alexis Pino Hernandez, 23, of Mexico was driving a green Ford Expedition, evading law enforcement on Abram Road when he lost control of the vehicle, causing it to roll over.

Gabriel Salas Sifuentes, 29, of Mexico died at the scene. A few hours later, 31-year-old Jose Ismael Rodriguez Campos of Mexico died at a local hospital. The third passenger, 20-year-old Jennifer Vasquez of Honduras, went into surgery following the crash and was in the intensive care unit before passing away a few days later.

Hernandez was arrested two weeks after the crash. He is charged with three felony murder charges, three counts of evading arrest resulting in death, and three counts of smuggling of persons causing death.